Seattle Storm sign Ezi Magbegor to contract extension

article

The Seattle Storm announced on Tuesday they have re-signed standout center Ezi Magbegor to a contract extension.

The team didn't disclose the terms of the deal.

"Ezi embodies Storm culture; on the court, she impacts every aspect of the game, and off the court, she shines as a connector among our Seattle community and fans," Storm general manager Talisa Rhea said in a statement. "Ezi is a star in this league, a core part of this team and our championship pursuit, and we are thrilled she is staying in Seattle."

Magbegor was named to the All-Star Game last season and earned second-team All-Defensive team honors for a second straight season. Magbegor was second in the league in blocks, and 10th in rebounds last year, while averaging 13.8 points per game.

"Seattle is where I want to be. It’s been my home away from home for the last 5 years and I love what we are building as a group," Magbegor said in a statement. "I’m excited to commit to an organization that has created a standard for women’s sports and leads the way as a professional sports team on and off the court."

In eight games this season for the Storm, Magbegor leads the WNBA with 24 blocks, and is averaging 13.6 points and 8.6 rebounds a game.

MORE STORM NEWS