Sloppy performance sinks Seattle Kraken in 5-2 loss to Ducks

A sloppy effort by the Seattle Kraken coupled with a solid performance from John Gibson in net for the Anaheim Ducks led to a 5-2 loss on Wednesday night.

The Kraken dug themselves out of an early 2-0 hole on goals from Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand to even the game up nine minutes into the second period. But a defensive turnover from Brandon Tanev led to an Alex Killorn goal that game Anaheim the lead, and a Cutter Gauthier power play tally inside the final minute of the second period restored Anaheim's two-goal cushion.

Trevor Zegras scored against the Kraken - again - to push the advantage to three with just over six minutes left to play. Zegras now has six goals in 12 career games played against Seattle.

"The third goal, which was a big goal in the game after we draw even, a turnover by us coming out of the D-zone and then we get stuffed on a puck in the corner. They were stronger on it, win it, get it to the net front. I think that was a big turning point in the game," head coach Dan Bylsma said.

Additionally, the Kraken's woes on the power play continued. An 0-for-5 effort on the man-advantage on Wednesday night made Seattle scoreless in their last 20 power-play opportunities.

"The power play/penalty kill was a factor in the game because of that," Bylsma said. "We had an opportunity with power plays early on, beginning of the second (period) and didn't get the goal. They get the one opportunity and get the goal to make it 4-2. … Them getting that power play goal made an uphill climb for the third."

The absences of Vince Dunn and Jordan Eberle to injuries certainly has affected the Kraken's power play output. Eberle was moved to long-term injured reserve following pelvic surgery in the last week that will keep him out for at least three months.

Frank Vatrano scored for the sceond straight game against Seattle to give Anaheim a 1-0 lead. Vatrano picked up a loose puck in front of Seattle's net and flung it home around goaltender Joey Daccord for the opening goal of the game. Four minutes later, it was 2-0 on a Brett Leason shot Daccord likely wanted back. The puck slipped through Daccord's arm and trickled into the net for one of the weaker goals he's allowed this season.

A quick wrist shot by Toklvanen from the edge of the right circle sailed into the corner of the net over Gibson to get Seattle on the board as the Kraken trailed 2-1 at the break.

Tolvanen factored heavily in the tying goal as well as he delivered a strong forecheck behind the Anaheim net that allowed Shane Wright to snap a pass out of the corner to Bjorkstrand in front of the net for a one-timer finish by Gibson.

"I think we did a really good job forechecking. We got two nice goals, but I think we need to keep building the chemistry and build on this game," Tolvanen said of his line with Wright and Bjorkstrand.

Killorn's goal somewhat mirrored Bjorkstrand's. After Tanev's turnover allowed the Ducks to keep the puck in the offensive zone. The puck fell to Zegras below the goal line and he found Killorn in front for the go-ahead tally.

"It sucks always," Tolvanen said of the response goal. "Especially a divisional game. We played these guys a couple nights ago. I think we should be excited and ready to play these games. I think these are the big points we can't lose and today sucks and we have to keep our focus on the next two games. It's going to be two big games against San Jose."

Gauthier's goal flew by a screened Daccord after a Matty Beniers high-stick gave the Ducks their first power play of the night.

The Kraken managed 19 shots on goal in the final period, but weren't able to crack Gibson again. Gibson finished with 42 saves for Anaheim in the victory.

Zegras' goal was another gem, catching a puck out of the air, settling it back on his stick and beating Daccord for the final goal of the night.

Daccord had some tremendous saves for the Kraken, but it was still his worst statistical performance of the season. He made 28 saves on 33 shots faced. It's the first time this year he's had a save percentage under .870 as he finished with an .848 on Wednesday night.

