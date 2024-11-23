Expand / Collapse search

Adrian Kempe, Quinton Byfield score as Seattle Kraken fall 2-1 to Kings

By Dan Greenspan
Published  November 23, 2024 10:45pm PST
Seattle Kraken
Associated Press
article

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Seattle Kraken Center Yanni Gourde (37) and Los Angeles Kings Defenseman Jacob Moverare (43) battle for position in front of Los Angeles Kings Goalie David Rittich (31) during a Los Angeles Kings game versus the Seattle (Rob Curtis / Icon Sportswire / Getty Images)

Expand

LOS ANGELES - Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield scored in the second period, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Saturday.

David Rittich made 19 saves for the Kings, who improved to 6-2-1 at home.

Kempe and Byfield scored 1:44 apart in the second period. Byfield buried a sharp-angle slap shot on a power play while dropping to a knee. It was his 98th career point in 200 games.

Brandon Montour got the Kraken on the board with 1:26 left in the game. He converted a long shot with Joey Daccord off for another skater, but Los Angeles held on.

Daccord finished with 19 stops for Seattle.

Takeaways

Kraken: Jordan Eberle will miss at least three months after undergoing surgery on his pelvis. He had six goals and five assists in 17 games before he got hurt against Chicago on Nov. 14.

Kings: The power play had been in a 1-for-16 rut (6.25%) over the previous six games before Byfield found the net. It was the Kings' lone opportunity with the man-advantage.

Key moment

After following its 1-0 loss to Buffalo on Wednesday with a fourth straight period of extreme low-event hockey, Los Angeles created a lot more activity and offense to start the second and generate its two goals.

Key stat

The Kings know how to close out games, improving to 9-0-1 when leading after two periods.

Up next

The Kraken visit Anaheim on Monday, and the Kings play at San Jose on Monday.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS

Jordan Eberle to miss three months following pelvic surgery for Seattle Kraken

Montour, Stephenson carry Seattle Kraken to 3-0 win over Predators

PWHL set to play at Climate Pledge Arena in January

Jonathan Quick stops 24 shots as Seattle Kraken shutout 2-0 by Rangers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.