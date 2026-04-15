Seattle Sounders bounced from Champions Cup on away goals tiebreaker in 3-3 result with Tigres UANL

article

The Brief The Sounders fell to Tigres UANL in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals as a 3-3 aggregate draw that sent Tigres through on away goals despite two Albert Rusnák goals and another from Danny Musovski. A header from Joaquim Henrique in the 31st minute beat Stefan Frei and gave Tigres the away goals tiebreaker after they beat Seattle 2-0 in Mexico last week. Tigres UANL will advance to face Nashville SC in the semifinals, who advanced out of their matchup with Club América with a 1-0 aggregate result.



The Seattle Sounders put together a valiant effort against Tigres UANL in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, only to have the dreaded away goals tiebreaker come into play.

Albert Rusnák scored twice and Danny Musovski also converted a goal, but a header from Joaquim Henrique in the 31st minute allowed Tigres UANL to advance to the Champions Cup semifinals with a 3-3 result on aggregate on Wednesday night.

The Sounders lost 2-0 to Tigres last week in Mexico, which put them in the sizable hole they had to summit in the second leg of the match. Rusnák's first goal in the 11th minute – which was initially deemed offsides before being overturned by VAR – gave the Sounders a real chance to rally.

A 2-0 result in Seattle's favor would have forced extra time. However, that hope evaporated on Joaquim's header. Juan Brunetta's cross into the box was directed by Stefan Frei to tie the game at 1-1 and give Tigres the 3-1 advantage overall, along with the tiebreaker.

Halftime substitute Danny Musovski made an immediate impact, scoring on what might have been his first touch of the night to close the gap to one. Musovski's flick on goal off a pass from Jordan Morris beat Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán to cut the aggregate score to 3-2.

Frei came up with a big save on Rodrigo Aguirre in the 61st minute, and another on a header by Ángel Correa in the 66th to keep the game from getting away from them.

Rusnák's brilliant strike in the 82nd minute beat Guzmán to the far post to even the match up at 3-3, setting the stage for a frantic final 15 minutes through stoppage time.

With all the replay delays and injury stoppages, it seemed like there could have been more than the six extra minutes awarded by the officials.

Musovski was shoulder checked off his feet by Juanjo Purata in the 76th minute into Guzmán and Musovski was the one shown a yellow card by the officials, one of five yellows issued on the night – three for Tigres and two for Seattle. After selling two inconsequential plays as injurious earlier in the contest, Guzmán was rightfully down for several minutes after the collision.

Ultimately, the 3-3 tie wasn't enough for the Sounders, who saw their Champions Cup run come to an end. Tigres UANL will advance to face Nashville SC in the semifinals, who advanced out of their matchup with Club América with a 1-0 aggregate result.

The Sounders became the first MLS team to win the Concacaf Champions League in 2022, which earned them a spot in last summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SOUNDERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

U.S. Women's National team loses 1-0 to Japan in friendly at Lumen Field

Seattle Sounders fall 2-0 to Tigres UANL in first leg of Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals

Sounders edge out a win vs Houston, turn focus to Mexico matchup

Paul Rothrock, Andrew Thomas lead Seattle Sounders to 1-0 win over Dynamo

Sounders look to extend unbeaten run with key road stretch

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.