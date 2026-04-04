Paul Rothrock, Andrew Thomas lead Seattle Sounders to 1-0 win over Dynamo
HOUSTON - Paul Rothrock scored a goal in the 83rd minute, Andrew Thomas had three saves, and the Seattle Sounders beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night.
Seattle (4-1-1) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last four games.
Thomas had his fourth consecutive shutout for the Sounders, who have not conceded a goal since a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake on Feb. 28.
Kalani Kossa-Rienzi played an arcing cross to the near post, where Jordan Morris flicked a header to Rothrock for a volley that slipped under the crossbar to open the scoring.
Jonathan Bond had a save for the Dynamo (2-3-0).
The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.
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