Paul Rothrock, Andrew Thomas lead Seattle Sounders to 1-0 win over Dynamo

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The Brief Paul Rothrock scored a goal in the 83rd minute as the Sounders beat the Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night. Andrew Thomas made three saves for Seattle for his fourth consecutive shutout. The Sounders are 4-1-1 in MLS play and 6-1-1 across all competitions in 2026. Seattle travels to Mexico to face Tigres UANL in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday night.



Paul Rothrock scored a goal in the 83rd minute, Andrew Thomas had three saves, and the Seattle Sounders beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night.

Seattle (4-1-1) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last four games.

Thomas had his fourth consecutive shutout for the Sounders, who have not conceded a goal since a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake on Feb. 28.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi played an arcing cross to the near post, where Jordan Morris flicked a header to Rothrock for a volley that slipped under the crossbar to open the scoring.

Jonathan Bond had a save for the Dynamo (2-3-0).

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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