Seattle Sounders trade Georgi Minoungou to Rapids for $2 million in allocation money

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Seattle Sounders FC dealt midfielder Georgi Minoungou to the Colorado Rapids on Friday in exchange for $2 million in general allocation money over the 2026–27 seasons.

The Sounders also retained a percentage of value on potential trades or transfers for Minoungou in the future.

"We are grateful for Georgi and all that he has brought to our organization since he joined Tacoma Defiance in 2022," Sounders general manager Craig Waibel said in a statement. "We are proud of how he has developed and moved up the pathway within our system and wish him all the best with Colorado."

Minoungou has appeared in 51 matches for the Sounders across all competitions with 14 starts. he has three goals and seven assists, including two goals and four assists in 32 games played last year for Seattle.

Minoungou was a bit blocked on the Sounders roster with Paul Arriola back from a torn ACL injury, and options like Paul Rothrock, Danny Musovski, and eventually Pedro de la Vega (when healthy) also in the mix.

The trade came before the closure of the MLS transfer window on Friday night. The next transfer window opens on July 13.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Sounders and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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