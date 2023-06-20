Storm guard Jewell Loyd earns conference Player of the week

On Tuesday, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd was named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the second time in her career.

In the last three games, Loyd averaged 24.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. In total, she scored 73 points.

When Seattle defeated Dallas 109-103 last Saturday, Loyd hit a career high 39 points. She started the game with 25 points in the first half, then had a scoreless third quarter and finally came back for another 14 points in the fourth. Loyd’s 39-point outing is the most points any Storm player has ever scored in franchise history. It also marks the most points by a single player in a Storm win.

In her 39-point game, she sunk seven three-pointers, secured five rebounds and had five assists.

Loyd is the only player in WNBA history to record more than 35 points, more than seven three-pointers, more than five rebounds and more than five assists in a single game. Loyd is a force to be reckoned with, because she has now done this twice this season.

Loyd is now leading the WNBA in scoring for the season, with 25.4 points per game. Her 229 total points through the first nine games this season are the most through nine games in franchise history, and the third most in WNBA history.

The last time Loyd earned player of the week honors was in June 2021.