Tampa Bay Rays host the Seattle Mariners Saturday

The Tampa Bay Rays host the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, making it the sixth match up between the two teams this season. The Mariners are up 3-2 in the season series.

Tampa Bay has an 86-56 record overall and a 48-25 record at home. The Rays have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .331. Seattle is 79-62 overall and 40-33 on the road. The Mariners have the No. 1 team ERA in baseball at 3.74.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Mariners: TBD

Rays: Aaron Civale (7-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

TOP PERFORMERS

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 49 extra base hits (20 doubles and 29 home runs). Rene Pinto is 9-for-25 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 32 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 94 RBI for the Mariners. Teoscar Hernandez is 14-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Rays: 6-4, .233 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES

Rays: Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Seattle Mariners (79-62, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (86-56, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. PT