This weekend’s NASCAR race on FOX: Drivers clash in primetime at the Toyota Owners 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads east for the Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway in Henrico, Virginia, for a primetime battle on Easter Sunday.

Coverage for the NASCAR Cup Series Richmond begins with NASCAR RaceDay at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX, followed by the Toyota Owners 400 at 7 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s race will be the second short track race of the season after last weekend’s Circuit of the Americas competition.

Kyle Larson won last year’s race at Richmond Raceway, but Martin Truex, Denny Hamlin, and Ty Gibbs are among the drivers to watch and favorites to win Sunday.

The Toyota Owners 400 is the 134th Cup race hosted by Richmond Raceway in the series’ history. The .75-mile oval track is short and flat and requires 400 laps to complete, NASCAR.com noted.

Richmond held its first Cup race in 1953, with Lee Petty taking the win, but racing legend Richard Petty holds the record for most Richmond victories, with 13 wins total.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



