This weekend’s NASCAR race on FOX: Drivers head west for 2023 Toyota/SaveMart 350 from Sonoma

The NASCAR Cup Series is in full gear this weekend as the top drivers battle at the 2023 Toyota/SaveMart 350 in Sonoma, California.

Coverage of the race begins at 3 p.m. ET Sunday with NASCAR RaceDay on FOX followed by the race at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Last year, Daniel Suárez won at Sonoma Raceway to earn his first career Cup Series win after defeating runner-up Chris Buescher’s RFK Racing Ford.

Mexican NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez, 30, No. 99 car, celebrates after his first career victory in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Suárez goes for a second consecutive win on the 1.99-mile road course, but he'll have to fend off Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson. Both drivers head into Sunday’s race as the favorites to win.

Chase Elliott returns to Sonoma for his first road race following a one-week suspension and from a broken left leg suffered in a March snowboarding accident, Nascar.com noted. Elliott has missed seven races in 2023.

Other drivers to watch are Kyle Busch, A.J. Allmendinger, and Chris Buescher.

