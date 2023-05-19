Thunderbirds win second WHL title, beat Winnipeg 3-1 in Game 5 to win Ed Chynoweth Cup

article

A 30-save effort from WHL goaltender of the year Thomas Milic and a penalty shot goal from Nico Mytavoic in the third period carried the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Ice to win the WHL Championship in five games on Friday night.

Milic made two big saves in the final period on last year's No. 9 overall NHL Draft pick Matthew Savoie to help preserve the lead in the closing minutes. Seattle had to survive a late power play chance due to a penalty against Lucas Ciona. Kyle Crnkovic added an empty net goal with 1:06 left to play to seal the title for the Thunderbirds.

After losing Game 1 of the series 3-2 in Winnipeg, the Thunderbirds won four straight games to win the series and take home the Ed Chynoweth Cup for the second time in franchise history. The Thunderbirds also won the 2017 championship while led by current New York Islanders standout Mat Barzal. But that victory came in Regina, Saskatchewan. This was the first chance for the Thunderbirds to celebrate a championship on home ice.

Milic delivered another standout effort at the end of an outstanding season for the Thunderbirds to lead the victory effort in Game 5.

Milic came up with a few big saves in the opening period for Seattle. Winnipeg created a dangerous short-handed chance with Savoie redirecting a pass from Zach Benson on net only for Milic to erase the chance. Savoie created another chance inside the final 30 seconds of the period with a strong drive on net that ended with Benson getting a tip chance that couldn’t sneak by the Seattle goaltender.

The Thunderbirds were the team that ultimately came closest to getting on the scoreboard in the period. Jordan Gustafson - back in the lineup for Seattle for the first time since Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals due to injury - sliced through the Ice defense. His shot beat Daniel Hauser only for the shot to hit crossbar and slam down on the goal line and die there as it stayed out of the net.

Savoie and Benson created more scoring chances for the Ice in the second period without being able to crack Milic.

Kyle Crnkovic had a prime chance from between the circles for Seattle and Lucas Ciona had a tip chance right in front of the goal crease that were turned aside by Hauser. Immediately afterward, Savoie had another chance driving in on Seattle's net only for Milic to come up with another stop against Savoie.

The Thunderbirds finally broke through in the latter stages of the second period. Sam Popowich deflected a slap shot from Jeremy Hanzel through traffic and over the right shoulder of Hauser to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

Hauser made a big save late in the period to keep it a one-goal game. Colton Dach had a strong drive in on net, but Hauser was able to thwart the chance and keep a rebound away from Gracyn Sawchyn.

Myatovic sprung free on a breakaway chance early in the final period only to be wiped out from behind by a diving Graham Sward. Sward slammed into the end wall with Myatovic wiping out the net and Hauser in the process as he drew a penalty shot for Seattle.

Myatovic skated in on Hauser and managed to tuck the puck around Hauser's outstretched right pad to push the Thunderbirds lead to 2-0 with 17:33 left to play.

Winnipeg managed to deliver a response to make it a one-goal game yet again. Evan Friesen ended up with an uncontested chance from between the circles that managed to slip through Milic to cut Seattle's lead to 2-1 with 14:58 left to play.

Ciona was sent off with 4:20 remaining due to a boarding penalty against Benson that gave Winnipeg a late power play chance to even the game. However, the T-Birds penalty kill calmly erased the penalty with some help from Milic. Crnkovic's empty net tally finished the deal for Seattle to clinch the championship.

The victory gives the Thunderbirds a spot in the Memorial Cup, which begins next Friday in Kamloops, British Columbia. The Memorial Cup is a four-team round-robin tournament that pits the winners of each of the three Canadian Hockey Leagues - the WHL, Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The host site serves as the fourth team in the event.

Seattle beat the Kamloops Blazers in the Western Conference Finals to earn a spot in the WHL Championship.