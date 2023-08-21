USC hires Washington's Jennifer Cohen as athletic director

Jennifer Cohen has been hired as Southern California's athletic director after seven years in the same post at the University of Washington, USC's president announced during a news conference Monday.

"There was one clear candidate who stood out," USC President Carol Folt said of Cohen. "She's passionate, accomplished and equally regarded as a fierce competitor."

Cohen is the first female athletic director in USC's storied history. She replaces Mike Bohn, who resigned in May after 3 1/2 years, citing "ongoing health challenges."

There also was an athletic department review and complaints about Bohn’s management style and behavior.

Cohen was at Washington for 24 years and was named athletic director in 2016. She is a Southern California native and graduate of San Diego State. The 10th athletic director in USC history is the second straight leader who wasn’t a former Trojans football player and had no administrative experience.

"This is extra special and meaningful for me to come back to my original roots and lead a storied athletic program," Cohen said. "It's a special place and time. There is so much momentum to build on. We have to put our foot on the gas and continue so we can elevate."

During her time at UW, the Huskies won at least 17 Pac-12 Championships. She also hired Kalen DeBoer to lead Huskies Football.

Cohen is also a member of the College Football Playoff committee and takes over an athletic program that has had a recent run of success in its marquee sports.

Jennifer Cohen

USC football is ranked sixth in The Associated Press preseason poll in its second season under Lincoln Riley. Men's basketball has made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances under Andy Enfield and features the nation's top incoming freshman class, which includes Isaiah Collier and Bronny James.

Women's basketball made the NCAA Tournament in its second season under Lindsay Gottlieb, who recruited the nation’s top recruit in Juju Watkins for the upcoming season. Beach volleyball has won three straight national championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.