How to watch Washington vs. Rutgers

The Washington Huskies (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) are set to play their first Big Ten Conference road game Friday night in Piscataway, New Jersey against the Rutgers Scarlett Knights (3-0, 0-0).

Rutgers will look for its first 4-0 start since 2012 when it plays Washington, and the Huskies had an impressive Big Ten home debut with an easy win over Northwestern.

Keep reading to find out broadcast times, where to watch, how to listen to the game and more.

What time is the UW-Rutgers game?

The game kicks off at 5 p.m. PT at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

What TV channel is the UW-Rutgers game on?

The Washington-Rutgers football is on on FOX 13 Seattle and on the FOX Sports app. Tim Brando, Devin Gardner and Josh Sims will be calling the action.

How can I listen to the UW-Rutgers game on the radio?

The game will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield. Tony Castricone will handle play-by-play duties, with former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland as analyst and Elise Woodward providing sideline reports.

Coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM with "Husky Gameday." Statewide coverage starts two hours before kickoff on the 16-station Washington Sports Network.

The broadcast will also be available on Sirius/XM channel 97 or 195, and through the Huskies Gameday mobile app and Varsity app. The Husky Football Coach's Show airs Mondays at 6 p.m. PT.

Huskies-Scarlett Knights matchup history

Rutgers and Washington have played twice and the Huskies won both.

Washington opened the 2016 season with its first-ever match-up with Rutgers on Sept. 3, 2016 at Husky Stadium, with a 48-13 victory. Husky quarterback Jake Browning kicked off his record-setting season with a strong performance, completing 18 of 27 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns. Washington also received a boost from its special teams, with John Ross scoring on a kickoff return and Dante Pettis adding another touchdown on a punt return.

On Sept. 1, 2017, the Huskies started the season by making the return trip in its home-and-home series with Rutgers. After the Scarlet Knights scored a touchdown to start the game, Washington took a 10-7 lead into halftime, thanks to a Tristan Vizcaino field goal and a 61-yard punt return touchdown from Dante Pettis, who would go on to set the NCAA career record for punt return touchdowns.

