Washington State fires defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding

Washington State head football coach Jake Dickert announced his decision to relieve defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding of his duties on Monday.

"I appreciate all the hard work that Jeff has had for our program during his two years here in Pullman," Dickert said in a statement. "After evaluating our program, we have not met the standard defensively, and I felt a change was needed for the best interest of the program. I informed Jeff this morning that he will no longer be the defensive coordinator and wish him well in his future."

The Cougars finished the regular season with three straight losses after an 8-1 start to the year had the team on the periphery of the college football playoff conversation. A 38-35 loss at New Mexico, a 41-38 loss at Oregon State, and a 15-14 loss at home to Wyoming marked a disappointing end to WSU's season.

The Cougars allowed 28.08 points a game for the season, which ranked 90th out of 133 teams this year. They also ranked 116th in total yards (429.0 yards per game), and 120th in rushing yards per carry (5.2).

