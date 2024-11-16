Devon Dampier leads New Mexico past No. 19 Washington State, 38-35

article

Devon Dampier scored on a 1-yard run with 21 seconds left and New Mexico beat No. 19 Washington State 38-35 on Saturday night for its first victory over a ranked team since 2003, dashing the Cougars' slim College Football Playoffs hopes.

Dampier ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries and completed 11 of 25 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. Eli Sanders added 108 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries for the Lobos (5-6).

Dampier ran for 142 yards and both touchdowns in the second half. He moved New Mexico 75 yards on the winning drive after Washington State (8-2) took a 35-31 lead with 3:12 left on John Mateer's 37-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Williams.

Mateer was 25 of 36 for 375 yards and four touchdowns. Williams had nine receptions for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

New Mexico took a 30-28 lead with 4:40 left in the game on Luke Drzewiecki's 21-yard field goal.

Trailing 28-14 at the half, New Mexico tied it in the third quarter on Dampier's 33-yard touchdown run and Sander's 26-yard scoring dash.

Takeaways

Washington State dropped out of the College Football Playoffs race, while New Mexico remained in position to become bowl eligibility in coach Bronco Mendenhall’s first season.

Poll implications

The Cougars will drop after the loss.

Up next

Washington State: At Oregon State next Saturday.

New Mexico: At Hawaii on Nov. 30

