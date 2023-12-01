Washington State quarterback Cam Ward enters transfer portal

article

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cam Ward announced Friday that he would enter his name into the transfer portal.

"To coach Dickert, my teammates and all Coug Nation, thank you for the last two years. Thank you for supporting me day in and day out and for showing me some of the best days of college football; I am forever grateful," Ward wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "After a lot of reflection, I will be evaluating entering the 2024 NFL Draft as well as intending to enter my name into the transfer portal as a grad transfer."

Ward was an all Pac-12 Conference honorable mention player. In 2022, he threw 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns and surpassed both stats in 2023 with 3,732 yards and 25 touchdowns.

RELATED: WSU, OSU and Mountain West agree to 6-game football scheduling arrangement in 2024

On the same day, Oregon State, Washington State and the Mountain West announced a football scheduling agreement for the 2024 season. It gives the two schools six opponents each and keeps open the possibility that they will operate as a two-team conference for at least a year.

All 12 Mountain West schools will be involved and Oregon State and Washington State will each play three homes games and three road games against members of the conference.

The Mountain West will play a seven-game conference schedule and the games against Oregon State and Washington State will not count against the conference standings.