Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
7
Beach Hazard Statement
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
from FRI 5:29 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Olympics, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Southwest Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County

Washington State quarterback Cam Ward enters transfer portal

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Washington State Cougars
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 25: Cameron Ward #1 of the Washington State Cougars passes against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cam Ward announced Friday that he would enter his name into the transfer portal.

"To coach Dickert, my teammates and all Coug Nation, thank you for the last two years. Thank you for supporting me day in and day out and for showing me some of the best days of college football; I am forever grateful," Ward wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "After a lot of reflection, I will be evaluating entering the 2024 NFL Draft as well as intending to enter my name into the transfer portal as a grad transfer."

Ward was an all Pac-12 Conference honorable mention player. In 2022, he threw 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns and surpassed both stats in 2023 with 3,732 yards and 25 touchdowns.

RELATED: WSU, OSU and Mountain West agree to 6-game football scheduling arrangement in 2024

On the same day, Oregon State, Washington State and the Mountain West announced a football scheduling agreement for the 2024 season. It gives the two schools six opponents each and keeps open the possibility that they will operate as a two-team conference for at least a year.

All 12 Mountain West schools will be involved and Oregon State and Washington State will each play three homes games and three road games against members of the conference.

The Mountain West will play a seven-game conference schedule and the games against Oregon State and Washington State will not count against the conference standings.