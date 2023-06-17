A rainy & chilly pattern until summer hit mid week

We were 12 degrees below average at the airport Saturday. We did manage to pick up 0.13" of rain at SeaTac, which now gives us 0.55" for the month of June.

Normal rainfall for the entire month is 1.45" so we have a way to go before the end of June.

Overnight expect some showers with temperatures cooling into the upper 40s.

An upper level low sitting over us is the reason why Father's Day features cooler highs with rainy pockets.

Snow levels drop to 4,500ft making for a wintry mix of rain and snow over the Cascades.

Not only will we experience widespread, scattered rain, at times some of us might see a few thunderstorms firing up. Areas to watch… the foothills, Cascades, and Central and South coast.

Highs on Sunday land in the mid 50s to near 60 only.

We'll remain unsettled into the start of next week.

Good news if you're not a fan of the cool and showery conditions as warmer and drier weather arrives right on time for summer to start Wednesday.

Temperatures continue to rise into the mid 70s by next weekend. Enjoy!

Have a good rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*SeaTac Rain Almanac

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast