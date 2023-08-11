Seattle weather: A warm Saturday, then hot Sunday into next week

Blues skies and warm highs Friday! Sea-Tac hit 79 at the airport with slightly warmer temps for the South Sound. And get ready for heat as we move into the weekend and next week!

Overnight, expect passing high clouds with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Saturday looks like the best day to get outdoors over the next seven days. Tomorrow features blue skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The second half of the weekend we'll really start to heat up as high pressures anchors just offshore in the Pacific. Temperatures will continue to increase with dry conditions.

West of the Cascades highs land in the upper 80s to near 90 with even hotter temps for folks in Eastern WA pushing into triple-digit territory.

Starting Monday, an "Excessive Heat Watch" goes into effect for most all of Eastern WA along with portions of Cowlitz County in SW WA. Communities to the east potentially could see the heat peak near 105. This raises concerns for heat-related illnesses. Make sure to stay out of the sun, drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned environment, and make sure to check on relatives and neighbors during this time.

There is plenty to do sports-wise this weekend around Western WA. The Mariners host the Orioles Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low 80s at first pitch. Then, the Storm play Sunday at 3pm at Climate Pledge in a nice, air-conditioned arena. And don't forget about the racetrack at Emerald Downs where temperatures on Saturday hang in the low 80s with upper 80s Sunday.

As temperatures jump close to 90, spending time outside becomes uncomfortable for many and the risk of fire danger becomes extremely elevated. With only 0.04" of rain at SeaTac so far this month our ground is very dry. Please know your surroundings during this stretch of well above normal temperatures.

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*SeaTac Rain Almanac

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast