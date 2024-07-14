Above-average heat and dry weather for Seattle this week

Due to a ridge of high pressure, above-average warmth and dry weather are expected for Seattle this week.



Scorching temperatures are forecast once again for parts of Puget Sound Sunday afternoon. Highs will soar to the mid to upper 80s for Central and South Puget Sound. The coast will enjoy milder temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Highs in Seattle and Puget Sound reach the mid to upper 80s Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday, you can plan on morning clouds quickly giving way to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures cool slightly Monday before rising into the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Highs range in the 80s the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The low 90s are a possibility on Wednesday! For those without air-conditioning, it might be uncomfortable sleeping weather Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Overnight lows will be rather elevated, only dropping to about 63 early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures reach the 80s daily in Seattle with the low 90s on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mercifully, temperatures dip to the mid 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Even then, temperatures are above normal.

High pressure keeps us hot, sunny and dry this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

No rain is forecast this week. Even next week is looking dry at this point. Stay tuned for any changes!

You can expect above-average warmth and sunny weather in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In Eastern Washington, there's a heightened threat for fires today in the areas highlighted in red below. In addition, temperatures between 93 to 105 degrees are increasing the risk for heat-related illnesses for many communities in Central and Eastern Washington. If you have family or friends in these areas, check to make sure they're staying hydrated and heading into buildings with air-conditioning.

A Heat Advisory is in effect this weekend for Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High fire danger is forecast for Central and Eastern Washington Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!



Sincerely,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

