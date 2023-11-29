Seattle weather: Active and wet pattern resumes Thursday

After a long stretch of quiet, foggy weather, a parade of weather systems takes aim at Western Washington beginning Thursday. Get ready for rounds of lowland rain, mountain snow and blustery conditions.



Earlier this morning, much of Puget Sound struggled with freezing fog, icy spots and frost. Thankfully, visibility is improving. It's very possible that some communities stay stuck in the clouds and fog almost all day. Freezing fog could redevelop tonight; however, as an area of low pressure approaches by midnight, the fog bank should gradually erode by Thursday morning.

Lowland rain and mountain snow remain in the forecast Thursday afternoon. Another batch of heavier precipitation arrives Friday. Traveling over the passes could be very challenging Friday into Saturday.

Snow over the passes transitions to a chilly rain Sunday as milder air pushes into Western Washington. It'll be windy at times, particularly Sunday and Monday, but it's too early to determine exactly how strong the winds could be or the precise timing. Stay tuned for details.



We'll need to watch burn scars for the potential of debris flows this weekend into next week should the right conditions materialize. River levels may be rising as well, but there's still some uncertainty about what to expect.

Meteorologist Abby Acone

