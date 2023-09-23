Big blast of autumn weather arrives in Seattle

Hope you enjoyed our gorgeous weather this summer because autumn is arriving in dramatic fashion this week.

For today, you can plan on scattered showers, slightly breezy conditions, cloudier skies and cooler temps. Highs will only lift into the 60s!

Tomorrow morning will be quiet and mostly dry. However, an atmospheric river (the first of the season) will trigger heavy, widespread rain by late Sunday afternoon and into Monday. Along with the rain will come blustery weather. Minor damages and a few power outages can't be ruled out along the coast during this time. We'll also have to watch local burn scars: if downpours stall over these burned areas, there could be debris flows.

Between today and Monday, rain totals could easily reach an inch in Seattle. Higher totals are expected over the mountains and the coast.



Here's a look at how everything could pan out via Futurecast:

The Hawks game tomorrow will start dry, but the third or fourth quarter could be wetter. If you're lucky enough to go to the game, dress in warm and waterproof layers!

Tuesday and Wednesday look breezy, cloudy, cool and damp.



Showers linger into Thursday and Friday.



Hope you have a wonderful weekend!

Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)