Breezy and Wet Christmas Ahead

After some patchy morning fog in spots, it shaped up to be a beautiful day! Plenty of sunshine to enjoy, a bit cooler though with highs in the mid to upper 40's.

A chilly night ahead with lows dropping to around freezing in many spots. A few locations, especially to our south, will see more fog develop overnight. Visibilities in spots may be well below 1 mile.

As we gear up for the Christmas holiday, we are expecting increasing chances of rain. The first in a series of Atmospheric Rivers will arrive. The first batch of rain will be light scattered showers along the coast during Christmas Eve morning.

By late morning, rain becomes more widespread with the potential for freezing rain along and east of Snoqualmie and White Passes Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Some snow is also forecast along Stevens Pass. Definitely need to monitor pass conditions closely.

Moderate to heavy rain at times will remain possible through at least Thursday as a series of Atmospheric Rivers push through. Snow levels will be rising by mid-week and rivers will need to be monitored for potential flooding.