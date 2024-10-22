Seattle weather: Chilly morning, partly cloudy with a mountain shower chance Wednesday

It was a beautiful sunny afternoon with plenty of sunshine, which led to a beautiful sunset.

Even with the sunshine this afternoon, highs today were still around seasonal average. Highs peaked in the upper 50s, which was several degrees warmer compared to yesterday.

With clear skies continuing tonight, we will see the coolest temperatures since last spring. Lows will dip into the mid 30s.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for areas to our south and along the coast which could be harmful to sensitive vegetation.

We will see areas of low clouds and fog to start Wednesday. A weak system will bring a few more clouds through the afternoon with a slight chance of a sprinkle, but mainly in the mountains.

It will be cooler Wednesday with a few more clouds, temperatures staying in the mid to low 50s.

Snow levels will drop throughout Wednesday, but the moisture will be limited. We could see a slight chance of a few snowflakes in the higher mountain passes through early Thursday.

Skies will dry and clear out for Thursday with cooler temperatures sticking around as weak high pressure builds. We will start to see increasing clouds on Friday with later showers approaching the West Coast. Rain and gusty conditions return for the weekend, which will also increase the snow levels.