Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Chilly morning, partly cloudy with a mountain shower chance Wednesday

By and
Published  October 22, 2024 10:49pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle weather: Spotty rain breaks with cool air

FOX 13 Meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your mid-week weather forecast | October 22, 2024

It was a beautiful sunny afternoon with plenty of sunshine, which led to a beautiful sunset.

Evening Sunset

It was a beautiful sunny afternoon with plenty of sunshine, which led to a beautiful sunset.

Even with the sunshine this afternoon, highs today were still around seasonal average. Highs peaked in the upper 50s, which was several degrees warmer compared to yesterday. 

Highs Today

Even with the sunshine this afternoon, highs today were still around seasonal average. 

With clear skies continuing tonight, we will see the coolest temperatures since last spring. Lows will dip into the mid 30s.

Lows Tonight

With clear skies continuing tonight, we will see the coolest temperatures since last spring. 

A Frost Advisory is in effect for areas to our south and along the coast which could be harmful to sensitive vegetation.

Frost Advisory

A Frost Advisory is in effect for areas to our south and along the coast, which could be harmful to sensitive vegetation.

We will see areas of low clouds and fog to start Wednesday. A weak system will bring a few more clouds through the afternoon with a slight chance of a sprinkle, but mainly in the mountains. 

Clouds Midday

We will see areas of low clouds and fog to start Wednesday. 

It will be cooler Wednesday with a few more clouds, temperatures staying in the mid to low 50s.

Tomorrow's Highs

It will be cooler Wednesday with a few more clouds, temperatures staying in the mid to low 50s.

Snow levels will drop throughout Wednesday, but the moisture will be limited. We could see a slight chance of a few snowflakes in the higher mountain passes through early Thursday. 

Mountain Snow

We could see a slight chance of a few snowflakes in the higher mountain passes through early Thursday. 

Skies will dry and clear out for Thursday with cooler temperatures sticking around as weak high pressure builds. We will start to see increasing clouds on Friday with later showers approaching the West Coast. Rain and gusty conditions return for the weekend, which will also increase the snow levels. 

Seattle Extended

Skies will dry and clear out for Thursday with cooler temperatures sticking around. 