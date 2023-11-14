Seattle weather: Chilly temps and stray showers on Wednesday

Bust out the gloves and puffy jacket overnight! We're forecasting chilly temperatures early Wednesday morning and the chance for isolated showers.

After a glorious day of cool sunshine, temperatures will take a nosedive to the 30s Wednesday morning. In some cases, there might be fog – or even freezing fog. This is most likely for the South Sound communities like Olympia. Where freezing fog develops, slick spots are possible on bridges, overpasses and sidewalks.

There's a minuscule chance for freezing rain or drizzle Wednesday morning near the South Sound (mainly south and east of Tacoma), but this is highly unlikely. Otherwise, get ready for isolated rain showers for the North Coast, San Juans, Everett up through the border and across the South Sound during the daytime on Wednesday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunbreaks on Wednesday.

If snow develops over the passes tomorrow, any accumulations would probably only amount to an inch or less.

Thursday and Friday will feature frigid mornings and abundant blue skies. Grab a cozy scarf and soak up the sunshine!

Breezy weather returns this weekend, but winds won't be nearly as strong as last Friday night to Saturday morning. Wet weather also makes a comeback this weekend. There might be minor snow sticking over the passes Saturday night to Sunday.

Monday looks lovely with partly sunny skies. Tuesday will offer showers and mostly cloudy skies.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! We're so thankful for your viewership.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)