Seattle weather: Cloudier and much cooler Tuesday

Clouds and cooler marine air have returned to Western Washington, bringing a few morning sprinkles to the Puget Sound area.

High temperatures Tuesday will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Monday with mostly cloudy skies.

Onshore flow will bring cooler marine air to Western Washington Tuesday. In these situations where a low level cloud deck moves in, we can see some sprinkles or light showers. There is a chance we see some heavier showers develop out of a weak convergence zone this afternoon.

The next two days will feature morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Even though we will likely see more sun those days in Western Washington, temps will stay on the cooler side.

The next round of rain will hit Father's Day weekend, with Sunday looking like the wettest day of the two. It will also be our coolest day with highs only making it into the low 60s.