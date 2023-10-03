Seattle weather: Clouds to start Wednesday, more afternoon sunbreaks

A mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday in the Pacific Northwest with highs today topping out in the low 60s. Average high temperatures for this day is 67F, so a little cooler than normal.

Through tonight into Wednesday morning, we will continue to see clouds.

Low level moisture will keep clouds for the morning hours, but more sunbreaks each day in the afternoon.

High pressure offshore will slowly build and move onshore for the rest of the week. Temperatures will warm each day with offshore flow and northerly winds.

High temperatures will get into the mid to low 70s by Friday! Dry and clear skies through Saturday. Increasing clouds and slightly cooler temperatures Sunday. Rain returns Monday into Tuesday.