Clouds to sunshine for the next few days

After a cloudy start to Saturday skies finally cleared out with temperatures warming into the low 70s for the metro area. SeaTac hit 71 at the airport.

Overnight is mostly clear with a few clouds pushing inland. Temperatures cool into the low to mid 50s.

The marine layer for Sunday won't be as thick as Saturday, so clearing will come a bit quicker.

Highs Sunday land in the mid to upper 70s with a few spots like Hoquaim and Port Angeles hanging in the mid to upper 60s.

Over the mountains there is a slight chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms.

We stay with the cloudy start to sunshine theme through much of next week. Temperatures are forecast in the mid to upper 70s, but that just depends on how fast our marine layer burns off each day.

Tuesday clouds stick around a bit longer with a better chance for patchy drizzle at the coast. Highs inland only warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. Normal for this time of year is now 73 and jumps to 74 on Wednesday, June 28th.

By the end of next week models are leaning towards a break in the current pattern allowing ridging to build back in and take control. Highs could warm to near 80 again.

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

