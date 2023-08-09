Cloudy and showery Wednesday, warmer days ahead

A weakening system will push into Western Washington Wednesday, bringing light rain showers and cooler temperatures to the area.

High temperatures will only make it into the low 70s today as showers move through the area. Showers may be heaviest in the north sound and on the coast, but they won't amount to more than 0.25" in the wettest spots. Most areas of the central and south sound may only see a few hundredths of an inch.

After the evening commute, Western Washington will dry out under cloudy skies. Those clouds will hang on through at least the first half of Thursday.

Wednesday is the last day of the "heat of summer" where Seattle's average high temperature is at its peak. On average, temps start cooling down through the end of the month.

However, instead, we will start warming up! High pressure will take over heading into the weekend, sending temps back into the 80s with sunny skies through at least the middle of next week.