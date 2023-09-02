Cloudy skies and cooler highs heading into the holiday

What a day across Western WA! Skies were blue with heat into the upper 80s with some 90s. Normal for this time of year is now 75.

Overnight we flip the switch just like that as a disturbance pushes in clouds and a slight chance of showers inland.

Wake up temperatures will run warmer than average under partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Seattle lands around 62.

Highs Sunday run 10+ degrees cooler than Saturday's temperatures with clouds blanketing the region. Most areas will only warm into the mid to upper 60s with a few folks in the low 70s.

By late afternoon - early evening there's a slight chance for a few showers.

Labor Day looks promising for a cloudy and cool forecast. Highs hang in the upper 60s.

The rest of the week features partly to mostly sunny days with highs warming slowly into the low 70s with near normal temps by the end of the week. Enjoy!

Have a safe holiday weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*SeaTac Rain Almanac

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast