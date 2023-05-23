Cool and cloudy Tuesday, sunshine returns Wednesday

A low pressure system setting over the Pacific Northwest will bring clouds Tuesday afternoon with temps back into the mid 60s.

Unlike Monday, the lowlands will stay dry this afternoon with a few showers possible over the Cascades.

Starting Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the Pacific Northwest, but the cut-off low will hang around just south of Washington State. That low could bring some more showers or thunderstorms to the Cascades, while Western Washington looks mainly dry and sunny with warming high temperatures.

Temps will continue to warm and peak on Friday, with highs back into the 80s. So far, Memorial Day weekend looks cooler, but still comfortable with morning clouds and some afternoon sun. There is still some uncertainty in the weekend forecast, so stay tuned as we get closer.