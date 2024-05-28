Cool and cloudy weather for Seattle on Tuesday

Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon in Western Washington will be about 10 degrees below average! In addition, you can expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. The wet weather will taper somewhat by tonight.

For most backyards today, highs won't even reach the 60s. Grab a warm sweatshirt or rain jacket if you're spending time outside!

Highs won't even reach the 60s Tuesday in Seattle. Scattered showers are expected. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will range in the mid to upper 50s for most. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For those going to the Mariners games tonight and/or Wednesday evening, also dress in warm, waterproof layers. The roof at T-Mobile Park may close today and Wednesday due to the showers. The roof should be open for Thursday's game.

The roof at T-Mobile Park may be closed today and tomorrow due to showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers are in store. We can't entirely rule out pockets of small hail or a stray lightning strike, but the chance of that happening is very small.

Partly sunny skies will follow on Thursday. Temperatures nudge into the mid 60s.

Temperatures rise from the upper 50s Tuesday to the 60s on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday will be lovely as temperatures soar to almost 70 degrees. We'll enjoy partly sunny skies.

Saturday will be nice for spending time outside. Right now, a mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected.

Clouds thicken on Sunday with a chance for a few showers.

Monday could be rather soaking, but this part of the forecast is still fluid and has plenty of time to change.

Highs will range below average the next few days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan