Seattle weather: Cool, cloudy, & wet at times as we close out the week

Another stellar day with highs soaring above average for the second day in a row!

The Seattle area landed at a warm 73, but don't plan on those conditions going forward! Change is already on the way as we close out the work week.

Clouds increase overnight with a slight chance for a thunderstorm firing up. Most of us will stay mainly dry, but the North Sound could see a few cells rolling through very early Thursday morning. Wake-up temperatures are mild in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The morning commute looks mainly dry under mostly cloudy skies, although the coast and Islands will see light showers.

By lunchtime, showers develop southwest of Seattle with the south coast seeing the heaviest downpours.

Highs Thursday cool dramatically! Keep a sweatshirt handy as you'll need it, with highs only warming 8–10 degrees from where we start the day. The metro will be lucky to reach 60. Plus, we're not ruling out an isolated thunderstorm Thursday as well.

Much cooler and wetter weather on tap for Friday. A good swath of moisture will spread over the region along with breezy winds making for a sloppy day. Highs are well below the norm, near 53.

If you're planning on going to the Mariners game on Friday night at T-Mobile Park, dress warmly! Temperatures for the 7:10 p.m. first pitch will be cool in the upper 40s to near 50.

Snow levels across the mountains will drop from 6,000' - 4,500' giving the Cascades a chance for Spring snow. We expect only a couple inches to fall in the higher elevations.

After a brief break overnight rain will pick up again Saturday morning. Showers decrease throughout the day. Highs on Saturday warm a few degrees into the upper 50s.

Unsettling conditions will hang with us into the first part of the week leaving the door open for a few showers here and there, but for most of us we'll stay fairly dry with highs warming each day. By midweek temperatures should warm to near average, close to 65. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

