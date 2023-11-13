Seattle weather: Cool and mostly sunny Tuesday

After morning showers, skies cleared out for a beautiful sunset.

Tonight skies are clear and overnight lows will drop into the 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday morning we could see areas of patchy fog, but skies will be mostly sunny into the afternoon.

Highs will be cooler, only topping out in the upper 40s.

A weak system will move through the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Showers will return along with mountain snow.

Snow levels will drop Wednesday to 2000-3000ft. Snow will be light and is not expected to have any major impacts.

Temperatures will stay cooler through the end of the week, but skies will remain clear and sunny. We will see another system into the weekend that will bring more rain, mountain snow and gusty conditions. Stay tuned!



