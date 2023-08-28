Seattle weather: Cooler day with chance of showers, storms

Some low clouds and a bit of early haze to start our Monday. We will see cooler temperatures today and chance of afternoon showers/possible t-storms.

Current air quality is MODERATE--- so not all clear, but no air quality alert in effect. Skies will slowly get better today through tomorrow as more onshore flow moves in.

An upper level low will move towards the Pacific Northwest today and will move inland Tuesday. This will drop our afternoon high temps from the 80s to 70s and bring a more unsettled pattern to the area.

Highs today will be closer to seasonal average, moving away from the 80s and 90s.

Cooler weather in the forecast and unsettled conditions with chance of rain through midweek. Labor Day Weekend looks drier and slightly warmer.