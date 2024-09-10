Seattle weather: Cooler and scattered showers Wednesday

Showers returned this evening to the Pacific Northwest and will continue to move inland overnight.

Showers will continue into Wednesday with cooler, fall-like temperatures. It will be a bit cooler for the rest of the week, highs below seasonal average. A few showers can't be ruled out for Apple Cup Saturday, but mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast.

Scattered showers will continue overnight with cooler temperatures, lows in the mid to low 50s.

Rain will be around to start the day Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies.

Highs on Wednesday will be cooler as our next upper level low moves onshore, dropping temperatures into the mid 60s.

Showers are still possible through Wednesday evening, and a possible rumble of thunder along the coast and around south sound.

Showers will taper by Thursday morning, with more afternoon sunbreaks. A dry Friday with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Chance of showers will return for the weekend with highs well below average. More rain will move in late Monday into Tuesday with even cooler temperatures.