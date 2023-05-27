Seattle weather: Cooler temperatures for Memorial Day weekend

Even though temperatures will be ten to 15 degrees cooler today than what we had Friday, highs will still be above average.

We're tracking an onshore push today. These westerly winds are ushering in cooler air from the Pacific. Most of us will be dry today, but there could be showers and spotty thunderstorms over the Cascades (primarily east of the Cascade Crest).

The weather should hold up nicely for the Mariners, OL Reign and Sounders today. Just grab a slight sweatshirt if you're someone that runs chilly in shady spots.

Every day this week going forward, we'll fall back to our familiar pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than normal through Tuesday before dipping to the mid 60s briefly on Wednesday.

Hope you get outside to enjoy the sunshine this weekend! Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. It's a pleasure forecasting for you.

Meteorologist Abby Acone

