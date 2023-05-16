Cooler Tuesday ahead, but still feeling like summer

After two blazing hot days, afternoon temperatures will be much more tolerable Tuesday with a mix of high clouds and sunshine.

Morning clouds stuck around for a while, keeping our temperatures cooler this morning in Western Washington. Thunderstorms should remain over the Cascade crest today, with dry conditions in the lowlands.

The biggest change today is due to "nature's air conditioner" also known as onshore flow. Cooler westerly winds pushed inland from over the ocean, giving us the cloud cover this morning and cooler start.

The month of May has been a mixed bag so far, with a cooler start and very warm temps this past week. Sunday and Monday both broke daily records with highs close to 90 degrees.

Looking ahead, we should stay dry and warm, with more cloud cover starting on Friday. Temps will be much more refreshing this weekend.