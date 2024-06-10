Slightly cooler weather on tap for Seattle this week

After a warm and sunny weekend in Seattle, slightly cooler weather is expected for the region the next few days.

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

Highs will reach the upper 60s to the mid 70s Monday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If Seattle hadn't had drizzle this morning, we would be on track to have one of the longest dry spells since last summer! The longest stretch of dry weather in 2024 (with a trace or less of rain) was April. May and March also had a couple of long stretches of shower-free skies.

The month started with soaking rains. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If we didn't have the drizzle early Monday, Seattle would've been in one of the longest dry spells of 2024 so far. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday will be lovely with sunshine all day.

A few showers will make a comeback on Friday. On-and-off showers linger into Father's Day weekend. Right now, Father's Day doesn't look like a washout, but stay tuned: the extended part of the forecast still has plenty of time to change in any direction!

Temperatures hover near 70 degrees in the short term. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wetter-than-normal weather is forecast for Seattle next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will likely range in the 50s for Father's Day morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will hover in the 50s for the mountains and foothills. (FOX 13 Seattle)

