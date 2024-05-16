Seattle weather: Cooler, wetter weather in store for next week

After experiencing the 80s last weekend in Seattle, we're tracking noticeably cooler and wetter weather next week.

For today, we're forecasting cooler temperatures compared to Wednesday. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies and light showers.

Temperatures this afternoon max out in the low to mid 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will be primarily confined to the Cascades and Olympic Peninsula. There's only a small chance of showers happening elsewhere.

Isolated showers are forecast this afternoon for Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers linger in parts of Snohomish County and the higher elevations at 7 tonight in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It'll be gusty today as well. Gusts will generally reach 15-30 mph for many backyards. However, some gusts could reach 30-40 mph over the Cascades, inland waters and Salish Sea.

Friday will be beautiful, featuring partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Spotty showers potentially return to the region Saturday. Sunday will likely be remembered as mostly dry.

Temperatures range in the 60s through Friday with the upper 50s on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday will be lovely with partly sunny skies and highs warming to the mid to upper 60s.

Showers make a comeback Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures mainly range in the 60s this week for Western Washington (FOX 13 Seattle)

Next week, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting cooler and wetter-than-normal weather (seen below in the maps).

Cooler-than-normal temperatures are forecast next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We're forecasting wetter-than-normal weather for Western Washington next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Here's a look at how temperatures could pan out in the next two weeks.

Temperatures in the next two weeks will be primarily below normal. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE WEATHER NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Tracking volcanic activity in WA 44 years after Mount Saint Helens erupted

2023 marks hottest summer in over 2,000 years in Northern Hemisphere, study finds

NOAA: Strong likelihood of La Niña conditions emerging within next month

Canada’s wildfire season prompts air quality alerts in US

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

Take good care! We're so thankful for your viewership.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meterologist Brian MacMillan