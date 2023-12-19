Seattle Weather: Dense fog overnight into Wednesday

Showers have moved out this evening, leaving behind drying and clearing skies. We will see a few dry days along with above average temperatures. Rain returns Friday along with light mountain snow.

Fog has started to fill into the south sound and a Dense Fog Advisory has been put in effect until 10am Wednesday morning.

Overnight lows will be mild again, well above freezing. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Fog will be dense in spots through Wednesday morning. Winds will remain calm, so the potential for fog to not completely mix out for the lower elevations by the afternoon is possible.

Highs Wednesday will stay mild, warming up into the low 50s. It might not get as warm if some locations don't clear from the fog. Overall, a dry and mild Wednesday.

The Cascade mountain passes won't see any major weather impacts for holiday week travel. Dry and clear Wednesday, Thursday a chance of rain/snow mix later in the day and mixed showers with evening snow Friday.

Temperatures remain mild with no major weather system expected for the Pacific Northwest through the holiday weekend.