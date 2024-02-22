Drier and sunnier though Friday, but winter is not over yet

It will be a beautiful end to the work week with dry and sunny afternoons Thursday and Friday, but cooler wetter weather is in the forecast for early next week.

Did you feel it? A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit about six miles northeast of Carnation at 5:02 AM. There are no reports of damage or injuries at this time.

A low pressure system offshore will continue to bring a few isolated showers to Western Washington this morning. The Olympia Peninsula and north sound could see showers linger a bit longer than the central and south sound.

A ridge of high pressure will bring fog Friday morning followed by afternoon sunshine. Highs the next two days will be in the mid 50s.

The next round of rain hits on Saturday. These will be light on and off showers. Snow levels will still be above pass levels, so only an inch or two of new snow is expected at Stevens Pass and over Mt. Baker.

Snow levels will drop well below the passes to about 1,000 feet on Sunday evening. This will bring heavy mountain snow at times Sunday night through Tuesday. We could even see a rain and snow mix in the lowlands Monday and Tuesday mornings.

The next three days will be more dry than wet over the passes with temps in the 30s. One to two feet of snow is possible over the mountain passes Sunday through Tuesday.

Temps look to warm slightly as we hit the middle of next week, getting rid of the chance for lowland snow Wednesday, however a cool wet pattern should continue through the end of next week.