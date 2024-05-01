Seattle weather: Drier, warmer temps Thursday and Friday

The Seattle area will see more sunshine and warming temperatures to end the work week with highs back into the 60s by Friday.

It was a chilly start to Wednesday with a Frost Advisory in effect for areas around the south Puget Sound and Cascade foothills. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine midday.

A map showing Wednesday's forecasted high temperatures for Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Atlanta Braves in a day game Wednesday. The roof will likely be open with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies at first pitch. The M's are looking for a sweep of the Braves after winning their first two in the series.

The Seattle Mariners game day forecast for Wednesday versus the Atlanta Braves. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday will bring more sunshine and warmer afternoon highs, into the mid 60s. The next round of rain hits Friday night into Saturday. Cooler temps and showers will stick around through early next work week.