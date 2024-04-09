Seattle weather: Drier, sunnier weather ahead for Seattle this weekend

Though we're tracking isolated showers today, the forecast for this weekend is looking brilliant – complete with beautiful sunbreaks and highs in the 60s.



This afternoon, highs will land in the mid to upper 50s for most. You can plan on a mix of sunshine and clouds. Stray showers are possible.

Earlier, we were dealing with gusty conditions for the Cascade "gap" communities like North Bend. These winds should ease later tonight.



This morning, we were watching for light snow over the highest peaks of the Cascades. It looks like rain is possible over the lower mountain passes today – unless a burst of snow pops up later tonight as temperatures cool, which is unlikely.

Wednesday will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain may return to some parts of Western Washington (especially the coast, Salish Sea and North Sound) by Thursday evening. Showers could linger into Friday morning.

Frosty conditions could develop over the South Cascades area and the Willapa Hills early tomorrow morning.

The forecast this weekend is improving! We'll get to enjoy highs in the low to mid 60s with partly sunny skies. Slightly cooler weather returns on Monday. If the forecast holds true, it's possible that the passes could get a rain/snow mix at some point on Monday. Stay tuned for further details!



Take good care and thank you so much for choosing FOX 13!

Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and X @abbyacone