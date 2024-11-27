Seattle weather: Dry and cool Thanksgiving weekend ahead

It will be a great Thanksgiving travel week in western Washington with cool temperatures.

Isolated showers will be wrapping up on Wednesday morning. Most of the area will be looking at dry and partly to mostly cloudy conditions the rest of the day. High temperatures will remain cool, in the mid 40s.

Other than some patchy morning fog, travel conditions look great across Washington state Wednesday through the holiday weekend. High pressure overhead will keep storm systems away, and the area will see cool overnight temperatures into the 30s, but temps will rebound into the mid 40s each afternoon.

Other than patchy fog, travelers should not run into any major weather issues on I-5 this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It will be a very quiet weather week for Thanksgiving travel across the state of Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanksgiving Day will feature some patchy morning fog and partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

It will be a cool and partly cloudy Thanksgiving afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While we could see a few morning light showers or sprinkles this weekend, there is nothing major heading our way for at least the next week. The next chance for widespread rain doesn’t arrive until at least the middle of next week.

A dry and cool 7 day forecast for Seattle through the Thanksgiving weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

