Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy and cool Wednesday, light mountain snow

Skies today were cloudy with a few spotty sprinkles and light mountain snowflakes.

Temperatures were cooler Tuesday with highs only peaking in the mid to upper 40s, several degrees below the seasonal average.

Skies tonight will be cloudy with mostly dry conditions, overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A few morning sprinkles are possible for the North Sound to start the day, but mostly cloudy skies will prevail. A few pockets of sunshine are also possible through the afternoon.

High temperatures will be cooler again with highs only topping out in the mid to upper 40s. Conditions will be calm for travelers around western Washington.

Thanksgiving this year is looking calm, cloudy and cool. Also, no major travel issues for the state around the holiday weekend.

Skies will remain mostly to partly cloudy through the weekend with highs below seasonal average. A few isolated showers are possible through the weekend, but no major impacts as they are expected to stay in the mountains and along the coast.

