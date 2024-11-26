Wildfire smoke amplifies dementia risk, UW study finds

Wildfire smoke may do more than cloud the air—it could impact brain health.

A new study spearheaded by the University of Washington has found a strong connection between long-term exposure to wildfire smoke and higher rates of dementia, amplifying concerns about air pollution and its health impacts.

While air pollution has already been linked to dementia, wildfire smoke poses a far greater risk, the study revealed.

The research team analyzed health records of 1.2 million Southern California residents aged 60 and older, spanning over a decade from 2008 to 2019. Their findings show that for every 1 microgram per cubic meter (µg/m³) increase in long-term exposure to wildfire fine particulate matter (PM2.5), the odds of a dementia diagnosis rose by 18%.

"Higher levels of exposure over a three-year period were related to considerably higher odds of developing dementia," said Joan Casey, an associate professor at UW’s School of Public Health.

Researchers attribute the heightened risk to the intense nature of wildfire smoke. Unlike other air pollution sources, wildfires produce large amounts of concentrated smoke over short periods.

The study also highlighted inequities in the impact of wildfire smoke. People living in high-poverty areas and communities of color are at greater risk. Poor housing conditions and limited access to air filtration systems will exacerbate their exposure to harmful particulates.

"More and more people are actually developing dementia," Casey said. "I think by 2050, maybe 15% of Americans might actually have dementia. So it’s imperative we understand some risk factors for developing dementia."

The study’s timeline excluded the record-breaking wildfire seasons of 2020 and 2021, suggesting that the findings may underestimate the full extent of wildfire smoke’s impact.

