Man shot during carjacking in Seattle's Wedgewood neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was shot during a carjacking in Seattle’s Wedgwood neighborhood Monday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery near the corner of NE 85th St. and 20th Ave. NE.

Photo: SPD

Officers arrived and found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was treated by officers until medics arrived to take him to Harborview Medical Center. He is listed in stable, but serious condition.

Investigators believe the victim was standing in front of his apartment when a man dressed in a dark-colored hoodie and a black face mask approached him.

The suspect produced a handgun and demanded items, including car keys.

When the victim refused, the two began fighting and the suspect shot him in the leg. The suspect then took the victim’s Kia Optima and drove away.

The SPD’s Robbery Detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.