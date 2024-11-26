On Nov. 25, Seattle Police Department Lieutenant John O'Neil filed a formal tort complaint against the city of Seattle, alleging retaliation, discrimination and harassment stemming from his enforcement of workplace accountability within the department. A tort complaint allows the city of Seattle to settle a case before a lawsuit is officially filed.

O’Neil, a 20-year SPD veteran, claims in the filing that his removal from key roles and reassignment to less desirable positions were acts of retaliation for holding officers accountable for misconduct. He claims that racism and gender bias also played a role in those decisions to deny and reassign him to his current position.

His complaint follows a series of controversies involving allegations made against him by four female officers, including discrimination and harassment, which multiple internal investigations have repeatedly found unsubstantiated.

Despite those internal investigations clearing him, O’Neil says he was unjustly removed from leadership in the K-9 unit and later transferred out of the Public Affairs Office. He also claims he was denied certain positions at SPD without due process.

O’Neil’s filing comes after FOX 13 Seattle's investigation into the claims by the four female officers.

Sgt. Judinna Gulpan, Lt. Lauren Truscott and officers Valerie Carson and Kame Spencer filed a joint lawsuit earlier this year alleging offenses against O’Neil like sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

Their allegations against O’Neil played a role in Adrian Diaz being removed as police chief by Mayor Harrell. The women claimed Diaz supported O’Neil’s behavior. However, a FOX 13 Seattle investigation uncovered information that cast doubt on some of those women’s allegations.

In the latest filing, O’Neil claims that SPD failed to refute defamatory accusations against him when they knew they were false. The filing names Deputy Chief Eric Barden and Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr.

No dollar amount is listed on the tort complaint.

