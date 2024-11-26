Seattle weather: Great travel week for the PNW leading into Thanksgiving

A long dry stretch will begin on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies expected through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Lingering showers have mostly dissipated over the Washington Cascades. The rest of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies and cooler than average temperatures will highs in the mid 40s.

Other than a few isolated morning showers, Western Washington will be dry and mostly cloudy Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A low pressure system will push out of the picture on Tuesday, with high pressure returning for the next several days, bringing very quiet weather for holiday travel.

If you are traveling by car over the Thanksgiving holiday, you will avoid any major issues on the roads. Morning fog is possible in the lowlands and morning freezing fog is possible over the mountains. Other than that, the weather looks very quiet through this weekend.

Travel over the Cascade passes will be dry, with patchy freezing fog in the mornings. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Other than patchy fog, travelers should not run into any major weather issues on I-5 this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It will be a very quiet weather week for Thanksgiving travel across the state of Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Low clouds could produce some light showers at any point over the next week, but otherwise the forecast should remain mainly dry in Western Washington. That will leave Seattle with about an inch and a half below the average rainfall for November.

It has been a wet week and a half for Seattle, but November will likely see below average rainfall. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mornings will be chilly the next seven days with overnight lows in the 30s for most lowland locations.

It will be a cloudy, but dry Thanksgiving this Thursday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle will see a stretch of dry and cloudy weather heading into the Thanksgiving weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

