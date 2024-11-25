Seattle weather: Drying out Tuesday and for the holiday week

Skies were cloudy, gray and cool on Monday with a few snowflakes in the mountains. Scattered showers continue this evening.

Skies were cloudy, gray and cool Monday with a few snowflakes in the mountains.

Showers continue this evening with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. We could see some low clouds and reduced visibility.

Showers continue this evening with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A few pockets of sprinkles will be around to start the day, but mostly cloudy skies and drier conditions into the afternoon.

A few pockets of sprinkles will be around to start the day, but mostly cloudy skies and drier conditions into the afternoon.

Skies will dry out through the afternoon Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s, below seasonal average. A few snow showers will be possible throughout the day as well, but no major issues for the passes.

Skies will dry out through the afternoon Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s, below seasonal average.

High pressure will start to build by midweek, which will dry out our skies for mostly dry conditions into the weekend.

High pressure will start to build by midweek, which will dry out our skies for mostly dry conditions into the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A mix of sun and clouds will continue through the extended forecast, and highs will be below seasonal average. No major weather issues expected for holiday travel!

A mix of sun and clouds will continue through the extended forecast, and highs will be below seasonal average. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

When to travel, not travel in WA for Thanksgiving

Eviction looms for WA Nooksack families amid sovereignty dispute

WA State Patrol: 4 patrol cars struck by drunk drivers in 4 hours

Brace for Downtown Seattle traffic for upcoming 3-year I-5 project

Puget Sound Energy announces updated power restoration times

Teen who shot Tacoma detective sentenced to more than 15 years

Seattle’s 2025 concert calendar brings top stars to the stage

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.